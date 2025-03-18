100 WVIA Way
Alma's Way

Alma-Papi Day / Alma's Special Ticket

Season 2 Episode 22

When Alma-Papi Day keeps getting interrupted, Alma realizes that spending time together is what matters. / Alma gives up her concert ticket to Elyssa B's biggest fan... Eddie.

Aired: 06/08/25
Watch 2:33
Alma's Way
Alma Papi Day!
Alma and Papi plan to spend a special day together but plans change when a dog needs help.
Clip: S2 E22 | 2:33
Watch 1:55
Alma's Way
A Checkup for Buck
When Buck the dog can't stop sneezing Alma and Papi give him an exam at the animal clinic.
Clip: S2 E22 | 1:55
Watch 3:12
Alma's Way
Pizza or Pet Rescue?
Alma and Papi get called to a pet rescue while trying to get Pizza for Alma/Papi day.
Clip: S2 E22 | 3:12
Watch 3:28
Alma's Way
Meeting Zelda Jazz
Bassist Zelda Jazz (Esperanza Spalding) performs at the same time as the Subway All-Stars.
Clip: S2 E20 | 3:28
Watch 2:28
Alma's Way
Tracking down Zelda Jazz
Alma and Tía Gloria race through the subway to find Zelda Jazz (Esperanza Spalding).
Clip: S2 E20 | 2:28
Watch 0:56
Alma's Way
The Subway All-Stars are ready to play!
Alma, Eddie, Uncle Nestor, & Tia Gloria prep for their musical performance at the subway!
Clip: S2 E20 | 0:56
Watch 2:26
Alma's Way
The Subway All-Stars featuring Zelda Jazz
Alma asks Zelda Jazz (Esperanza Spalding) if she'll play music with the Subway All-Stars.
Clip: S2 E20 | 2:26
Watch 12:20
Alma's Way
Snow Day in the Bronx
Alma enjoys a snow day.
Episode: S1 E35 | 12:20
Watch 3:24
Alma's Way
Being Patient
Alma realizes she must be patient while Eddie rests, so she has fun on her own.
Clip: S2 E23 | 3:24
Watch 3:27
Alma's Way
Nurse Alma's Here to Help!
Eddie is feeling tired during a playdate, so Alma tries to help him feel better.
Clip: S2 E23 | 3:27
Alma's Way
Subway All-Stars / Bunches of Beads
Alma’s subway performance gets interrupted. / Alma volunteers André to make necklaces.
Episode: S2 E20
Watch 12:20
Alma's Way
Snow Day in the Bronx
Alma enjoys a snow day.
Episode: S1 E35 | 12:20
Watch 3:15
Alma's Way
My Way: Store!
Muhammad and Filza give us a tour of their grandfather’s store, their way!
Episode: S50 E4 | 3:15
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
No Sleep 'Til New Year’s / Nurse Alma
Alma tries to stay awake until midnight. / Alma tries to help a sick Eddie get better.
Episode: S2 E23 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
DO NOT AIR - Snow Day in the Bronx / Alma’s Nighttime Dance Party
Alma enjoys a snow day. / Alma gets dressed up for a fancy party.
Episode: S1 E35 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Museum Day Way/Bronxorama Diorama
Alma goes to the American Museum of Natural History. / Alma wants to make a Bronx diorama.
Episode: S2 E15 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Uncle Nestor’s Bumpy Ride/Grocery Goof
Alma teaches Uncle Nestor how to ride a bike./ Alma goes to the grocery store by herself.
Episode: S2 E9 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma's Yes Day / Alma's Hypothe-saur
Alma’s family say yes to everything. / Alma helps Junior and Emi test a hypothesis.
Episode: S2 E16 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
World’s Greatest Playdate / What Alma Wants
Alma gets jealous of her friends’ playdate./Alma keeps changing her mind.
Episode: S2 E12 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
A Gift for Granny/Soccer Friends
Alma makes a care package for Granny Isa./Beto and Rafia are nervous to play soccer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 23:25