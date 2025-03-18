Alma-Papi Day / Alma's Special Ticket

Extras
Alma and Papi plan to spend a special day together but plans change when a dog needs help.
When Buck the dog can't stop sneezing Alma and Papi give him an exam at the animal clinic.
Alma and Papi get called to a pet rescue while trying to get Pizza for Alma/Papi day.
Bassist Zelda Jazz (Esperanza Spalding) performs at the same time as the Subway All-Stars.
Alma and Tía Gloria race through the subway to find Zelda Jazz (Esperanza Spalding).
Alma, Eddie, Uncle Nestor, & Tia Gloria prep for their musical performance at the subway!
Alma asks Zelda Jazz (Esperanza Spalding) if she'll play music with the Subway All-Stars.
Alma realizes she must be patient while Eddie rests, so she has fun on her own.
Eddie is feeling tired during a playdate, so Alma tries to help him feel better.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
-
Alma's Way | My Way!
-
Alma's Way Season 2
-
Alma's Way Season 1
Alma’s subway performance gets interrupted. / Alma volunteers André to make necklaces.
Muhammad and Filza give us a tour of their grandfather’s store, their way!
Alma tries to stay awake until midnight. / Alma tries to help a sick Eddie get better.
Alma enjoys a snow day. / Alma gets dressed up for a fancy party.
Alma goes to the American Museum of Natural History. / Alma wants to make a Bronx diorama.
Alma teaches Uncle Nestor how to ride a bike./ Alma goes to the grocery store by herself.
Alma’s family say yes to everything. / Alma helps Junior and Emi test a hypothesis.
Alma gets jealous of her friends’ playdate./Alma keeps changing her mind.
Alma makes a care package for Granny Isa./Beto and Rafia are nervous to play soccer.