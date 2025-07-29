100 WVIA Way
Alma's Way

Rubberiest Rubber Bands/Donuts for Doggies

Season 2 Episode 24 | 23m 26s

When the Huda Store mistakenly gets a delivery of too many rubber bands, Alma and Rafia try to give them away./Alma and Rafia think they've invited too many people to Safina's bake sale.

Aired: 09/28/25 | Expires: 03/19/26
Watch 3:17
Alma's Way
Show Love For Your Neighborhood Music Video
Hetep Barboy and XO Wavy celebrate living in New York in this Alma’s Way music video!
Clip: 3:17
Watch 2:33
Alma's Way
Alma Papi Day!
Alma and Papi plan to spend a special day together but plans change when a dog needs help.
Clip: S2 E22 | 2:33
Watch 1:55
Alma's Way
A Checkup for Buck
When Buck the dog can't stop sneezing Alma and Papi give him an exam at the animal clinic.
Clip: S2 E22 | 1:55
Watch 3:12
Alma's Way
Pizza or Pet Rescue?
Alma and Papi get called to a pet rescue while trying to get Pizza for Alma/Papi day.
Clip: S2 E22 | 3:12
Watch 2:23
Alma's Way
"Alma and Eddie's Song of Summer" - Music Video
Alma & Eddie get on stage to sing their winning song about Puerto Rico & the Bronx.
Clip: S2 E25 | 2:23
Watch 2:53
Alma's Way
"Where We Belong (in da' Bronx)" - Music Video
Alma & Eddie sing a new song all about their favorite things in the Bronx.
Clip: S2 E25 | 2:53
Watch 0:55
Alma's Way
"Becka's in the Garden" - Music Video
Becka raps her song all about her favorite place in the Bronx - The Community Garden!
Clip: S2 E25 | 0:55
Watch 1:21
Alma's Way
"Here in the Bronx!" - Music Video
Rafia and André perform their rap all about their favorite things in the Bronx.
Clip: S2 E25 | 1:21
Watch 1:45
Alma's Way
"What Should Our Song Be About? (The Bronx)" - Music Video
Alma & Eddie want to write a new song and search for inspiration in the Bronx.
Clip: S2 E25 | 1:45
Watch 0:48
Alma's Way
"Howard Powered" - Music Video
Howard sings a rock song all about his favorite thing in the Bronx - himself!
Clip: S2 E25 | 0:48
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Potluck Snack Time/To Tell or Not to Tell
Alma’s friends won't try Aaron and Lucas’ snacks./Alma tells on Emi, Beto, and Eddie.
Episode: S2 E17 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Hugs and Misses/Adventures in Kid-Sitting
Alma searches for the best way to greet others. / Junior is shy around his new kid-sitter.
Episode: S2 E8 | 23:25
Watch 22:05
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical (Sing-Along)
Sing and dance with Alma and friends in this sing-along version of Alma's Summertime Musical!
Episode: S2 E25 | 22:05
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical
Alma and Eddie try to write the winning Song of Summer.
Episode: S2 E25 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma-Papi Day/Alma's Special Ticket
Alma spends a special day with Papi. / Eddie wants to see his favorite singer in concert.
Episode: S2 E22 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Subway All-Stars/Bunches of Beads
Alma’s subway performance gets interrupted. / Alma volunteers André to make necklaces.
Episode: S2 E20 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Big Kid Hangout/Little Brother Loan
Alma wants to hang with the big kids. / Junior pretends to be everyone’s little brother.
Episode: S2 E19 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma on the Moo-ve/The Lucas Look
A cow is on the loose in the Bronx. / Alma and her friends copy Lucas’ new hairstyle.
Episode: S2 E21 | 23:25
Watch 12:20
Alma's Way
Snow Day in the Bronx
Alma enjoys a snow day.
Episode: S1 E35 | 12:20
Watch 3:15
Alma's Way
My Way: Store!
Muhammad and Filza give us a tour of their grandfather’s store, their way!
Episode: S50 E4 | 3:15