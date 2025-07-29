Potluck Snack Time/To Tell or Not to Tell

Extras
Hetep Barboy and XO Wavy celebrate living in New York in this Alma’s Way music video!
Alma and Papi plan to spend a special day together but plans change when a dog needs help.
When Buck the dog can't stop sneezing Alma and Papi give him an exam at the animal clinic.
Alma and Papi get called to a pet rescue while trying to get Pizza for Alma/Papi day.
Alma & Eddie get on stage to sing their winning song about Puerto Rico & the Bronx.
Alma & Eddie sing a new song all about their favorite things in the Bronx.
Becka raps her song all about her favorite place in the Bronx - The Community Garden!
Rafia and André perform their rap all about their favorite things in the Bronx.
Alma & Eddie want to write a new song and search for inspiration in the Bronx.
Howard sings a rock song all about his favorite thing in the Bronx - himself!
Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
Alma's Way | My Way!
Alma's Way Season 2
Alma's Way Season 1
Alma searches for the best way to greet others. / Junior is shy around his new kid-sitter.
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.
Sing and dance with Alma and friends in this sing-along version of Alma's Summertime Musical!
Alma and Eddie try to write the winning Song of Summer.
Alma spends a special day with Papi. / Eddie wants to see his favorite singer in concert.
Alma’s subway performance gets interrupted. / Alma volunteers André to make necklaces.
Alma wants to hang with the big kids. / Junior pretends to be everyone’s little brother.
A cow is on the loose in the Bronx. / Alma and her friends copy Lucas’ new hairstyle.
Alma enjoys a snow day.
Muhammad and Filza give us a tour of their grandfather’s store, their way!