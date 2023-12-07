100 WVIA Way
Alma's Way

Junior's Story/Anniversary Surprise

Season 1 Episode 13 | 23m 26s

Junior wants to read a book about a Puerto Rican boy, dinosaurs, and the Bronx. Alma and André can’t find one—but what if they made one? / Alma and Eddie plan to surprise Nestor and Gloria for their anniversary, but who knew it would be so hard?

Aired: 10/28/21 | Expires: 03/01/24
Watch 45:36
Alma's Way
Alma Goes to Puerto Rico (ASL)
Alma and her family visit Puerto Rico.
Special: 45:36
Watch 3:15
Alma's Way
My Way: Breakdancing!
Jordan shows us how to breakdance, her way!
Episode: S50 E2 | 3:15
Watch 23:26
Alma's Way
Alma the B-Girl/Happy Chacho Day!
Alma distracts Junior from learning a dance./Alma wants to celebrate Chacho’s birthday.
Episode: S2 E11 | 23:26
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Goodbye, Howard!/Re-Use, Re-Do
Alma tells everyone Howard is moving./Alma tries to make art from recycled materials.
Episode: S2 E14 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
The Missing Vote/Alma's Lemonade and Everything Else Stand
Alma and her friends must vote. / Alma’s lemonade stand serves too many drinks.
Episode: S2 E5 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Howard Brings the Beat/Alma’s Payday
Howard looks for a drum for the drum circle./Alma and Junior try to earn toy tickets.
Episode: S2 E3 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
A Tale of Two Almas/The Longest Race
Emi won’t stop acting like Alma. / Alma tries to run the world’s longest race.
Episode: S2 E1 | 23:25
Watch 7:22
Alma's Way
Sonia’s Way: Mofongo & Puerto Rican Culture
Sonia Manzano discusses food and Puerto Rican culture, and a family makes mofongo.
Episode: S51 E1 | 7:22
Watch 2:45
Alma's Way
My Way: Bomba!
Eva Nicole shows us how to dance Bomba her way!
Episode: S50 E1 | 2:45
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Mofongo on the Go/Alma Scoots Around
Alma and Eddie open a mofongo food truck./ Alma tries to scoot faster than André.
Episode: S2 E6 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Howard Flies the Coop/Supper Surprise (ASL)
Alma helps Howard with his fear of pigeons. / Alma has dinner with André and his dad.
Episode: S1 E30 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Lost in the Bronx/New Neighbors (ASL)
Alma and Uncle Nestor get lost on the subway. / Alma meets her new neighbors.
Episode: S1 E36 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Chacho Gets a Bath/Frankie's Four Feet (ASL)
A dirty Chacho runs away. / Alma learns about Frankie’s old sneakers.
Episode: S1 E28 | 23:25
Watch 23:26
Alma's Way
Alma's Best Friend/Steggie Gets Lost (ASL)
Alma has to choose a best friend. / Alma helps Junior find a lost toy.
Episode: S1 E27 | 23:26
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
All About Alma/Alma's Playdate (ASL)
Alma lands a starring role in a musical. / Alma and Harper have a playdate.
Episode: S1 E29 | 23:25
Watch 23:26
Alma's Way
Junior's Story/Anniversary Surprise (ASL)
Alma and André help Junior write a story. / Alma and Eddie surprise Nestor and Gloria.
Episode: S1 E13 | 23:26
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma on Ice/Junior's Lost Tooth (ASL)
Rafia and Alma have trouble ice skating. / Alma helps Junior find his missing tooth.
Episode: S1 E9 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
No-Go Mofongo/Alma vs. Eddie (ASL)
Alma tries to help Mami fix the mofongo. / Alma takes her sports rivalry with Eddie too fa
Episode: S1 E1 | 23:25
Watch 23:26
Alma's Way
Alma the Artist/Bomba or Baseball? (ASL)
Alma speaks up for her design vision./Alma chooses between a baseball game and Bomba show.
Episode: S1 E2 | 23:26
