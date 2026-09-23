“Profiles in Cowardice” Author on How Trump Got Powerful Leaders to Back Down

Extras
Political scientist Ivan Krastev discusses political shifts in Germany and across Europe.
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Sara Bareilles and Josh Alexander discuss her album "Goof Grief" and the doc about how it was made.
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Vulture Journalist E. Alex Jung discusses the "Wasian Generation."
Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
Francis Fukuyama discusses his new book "In the Realm of the Last Man."
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler
Toluse Olorunnipa; Michael Waldman; Naomi Klein; Astra Taylor; Rana Foroohar
Helen Toner; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Theodore Johnson
Steve Coll; Vali Nasr; Paul Greengrass; Janet Reitman
Ehud Olmert; Frank Kendall; Noubar Afeyan