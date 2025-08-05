100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.
Sign In
Amanpour and Company

August 6, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7288 | 55m 34s

Emmanuelle Elbaz-Phelps discusses the latest news out of the Israel-Gaza war. James Cameron and Ernest Moniz reflect on 80 years since the U.S. bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Jennifer Peyton and George Pappas speak about their sudden dismissal from immigration court by the Trump administration.

Aired: 08/05/25
Extras
Watch 17:55
Amanpour and Company
Federal Immigration Judges Who Were Fired From the DOJ Speak Out
Jennifer Peyton and George Pappas discuss their sudden firings from immigration court.
Clip: S2025 E7288 | 17:55
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 5, 2025
Joe Kennedy III; Carlos Dada; Garret Graff; Setsuko Thurlow
Episode: S2025 E7287 | 55:46
Watch 18:30
Amanpour and Company
How the Atomic Bomb Redefined Geopolitics — 80 Years On
Garrett Graff discusses his new book "The Devil Reached Toward the Sky."
Clip: S2025 E7287 | 18:30
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 4, 2025
Paul Krugman; Greg Mankiw; Alexander Gabuev; Barak Ravid; Sami Tamimi
Episode: S2025 E7286 | 55:46
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
“Boustany:” A Palestinian Chef’s Tribute to Food, Memory and Identity
Sami Tamimi discusses his new cookbook, "Boustany."
Clip: S2025 E7286 | 17:30
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2025
Richard Haass; Tomohiko Taniguchi; Mira Rapp-Hooper
Episode: S2025 E7285 | 55:29
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Journalist Shares What He Saw in Gaza: “People Are Starving Right Now”
Journalist Afeef Nessouli shares what he saw in Gaza.
Clip: S2025 E7285 | 17:42
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
Congress Banned TikTok. So Why Is It Still on Your Phone?
Glenn Gerstell explains why U.S. lawmakers have gone quiet about the dangers of TikTok.
Clip: S2025 E7284 | 17:37
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Nimrod Novik; Glenn Gerstell
Episode: S2025 E7284 | 55:46
Watch 17:25
Amanpour and Company
What’s Inside Trump’s New Executive Order on Homelessness
Donald Whitehead Jr. discusses Pres. Trump's new executive order meant to combat homelessness.
Clip: S2025 E7283 | 17:25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 5, 2025
Joe Kennedy III; Carlos Dada; Garret Graff; Setsuko Thurlow
Episode: S2025 E7287 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 4, 2025
Paul Krugman; Greg Mankiw; Alexander Gabuev; Barak Ravid; Sami Tamimi
Episode: S2025 E7286 | 55:46
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2025
Richard Haass; Tomohiko Taniguchi; Mira Rapp-Hooper
Episode: S2025 E7285 | 55:29
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Nimrod Novik; Glenn Gerstell
Episode: S2025 E7284 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2025
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Episode: S2025 E7283 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Jake Auchincloss; Margo Price; Yasmin Green; Gillian Tett
Episode: S2025 E7282 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2025
Jan Egeland; Steven Erlanger; Daria Kaleniuk; David Daley
Episode: S2025 E7281 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Episode: S2025 E7280 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Mohammad Mustafa; Elizabeth McGovern; David Enrich
Episode: S2025 E7279 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos
Episode: S2025 E7278 | 55:39