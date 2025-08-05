August 6, 2025

Extras
Jennifer Peyton and George Pappas discuss their sudden firings from immigration court.
Joe Kennedy III; Carlos Dada; Garret Graff; Setsuko Thurlow
Garrett Graff discusses his new book "The Devil Reached Toward the Sky."
Paul Krugman; Greg Mankiw; Alexander Gabuev; Barak Ravid; Sami Tamimi
Sami Tamimi discusses his new cookbook, "Boustany."
Richard Haass; Tomohiko Taniguchi; Mira Rapp-Hooper
Journalist Afeef Nessouli shares what he saw in Gaza.
Glenn Gerstell explains why U.S. lawmakers have gone quiet about the dangers of TikTok.
Donald Whitehead Jr. discusses Pres. Trump's new executive order meant to combat homelessness.
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Jeremy Diamond; Jake Auchincloss; Margo Price; Yasmin Green; Gillian Tett
Jan Egeland; Steven Erlanger; Daria Kaleniuk; David Daley
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Jeremy Diamond; Mohammad Mustafa; Elizabeth McGovern; David Enrich
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos