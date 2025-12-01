December 2, 2025

Extras
Bryan Muehlberger and Steve Hartman discuss the documentary "All the Empty Rooms."
Writer Andrew Rice discusses the steep decline in U.S. student achievement.
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney discusses his new book "Heart Life Music."
David Herzberg discusses why he believes Trump's approach to curbing illicit drug supply is flawed.
Stephen Collinson; Dr. Atul Gawande; Tom Jennings; Susan Choi; David Herzberg
Lynsey Addario and Jimmy Chin discuss their new documentary "Love + War."
Matthew Chance; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Nabih Bulos; Jimmy Chin; Lynsey Addario
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
