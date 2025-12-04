December 5, 2025

Extras
Reporter Will Sommer unpacks rifts in the MAGA movement over the Epstein files.
Joshua Yaffa discusses the war in Ukraine.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) discusses his proposal to lower healthcare premiums.
Bryan Muehlberger and Steve Hartman discuss the documentary "All the Empty Rooms."
Writer Andrew Rice discusses the steep decline in U.S. student achievement.
Kenny Chesney discusses his new book "Heart Life Music."
