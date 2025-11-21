100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
Amanpour and Company

November 28, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8043 | 55m 45s

Former CNN President Tom Johnson discusses the changing media landscape and his new book “Driven.” Painter Adam Cvijanovic showcases his latest work that highlights the stories of New York’s immigrants. Historian Fara Dabhoiwala answers the question “What is free speech?” in his new book.

Aired: 11/23/25
Extras
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2025
Carl Bildt; Christopher Hill; Tilda Swinton; Joon Lee
Episode: S2025 E8038 | 55:50
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
How the Sports Industry Is Reeling from Betting Scandals
Sports journalist Joon Lee discusses the impact of a wave of betting scandals in U.S. sports.
Clip: S2025 E8038 | 18:06
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2025
Nic Robertson; Noam Shuster-Eliassi; Jelani Cobb
Episode: S2025 E8037 | 55:45
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
Connecting Trayvon Martin to Trump: Jelani Cobb Explains How We Got Here
Jelani Cobb discusses his book " Three or More Is a Riot."
Clip: S2025 E8037 | 17:56
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2025
Ronald Lamola; Fred Pleitgen; Rev. Alex Santora; Elizabeth Kolbert
Episode: S2025 E8036 | 55:50
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
Pulitzer Prize Winner on Trump Climate Policy & Bill Gates’ Climate Reversal
Puliter Prize winner Elizabeth Kolbert discusses her new book "Life on a Little-Known Planet."
Clip: S2025 E8036 | 18:04
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2025
Bernard Haykel; Steffano Pozzebon; Juan Gonzalez; Geeta Gandbhir; Pamela Dias
Episode: S2025 E8035 | 55:50
Watch 19:27
Amanpour and Company
“The Perfect Neighbor”: Inside Netflix’s New True Crime Documentary
Geeta Gandbhir and Pamela Dias discuss the new documentary "The Perfect Neighbor."
Clip: S2025 E8035 | 19:27
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Stephen Collinson; Sarah McLachlan; Tom Freston
Episode: S2025 E8034 | 55:23
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
MTV Creator Tom Freston on His Iconic Career and the Future of Creativity
MTV co-founder Tom Freston discusses the birth of the network and his new memoir "Unplugged."
Clip: S2025 E8034 | 18:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2025
Carl Bildt; Christopher Hill; Tilda Swinton; Joon Lee
Episode: S2025 E8038 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2025
Nic Robertson; Noam Shuster-Eliassi; Jelani Cobb
Episode: S2025 E8037 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2025
Ronald Lamola; Fred Pleitgen; Rev. Alex Santora; Elizabeth Kolbert
Episode: S2025 E8036 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2025
Bernard Haykel; Steffano Pozzebon; Juan Gonzalez; Geeta Gandbhir; Pamela Dias
Episode: S2025 E8035 | 55:50
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Stephen Collinson; Sarah McLachlan; Tom Freston
Episode: S2025 E8034 | 55:23
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: S2025 E8033 | 55:33
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Episode: S2025 E8032 | 55:35
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: S2025 E8031 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2025
Cedric Leighton; Christopher Lockyear; Hasan Hadi; Bonni Cohen; Marcus Capone
Episode: S2025 E8030 | 55:50
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2025
Angus King; Reem Turkmani; Charles Lister; Gabriela Jauregui; Marion Nestle
Episode: S2025 E8029 | 55:46