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Amanpour and Company

June 29, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8194 | 55m 54s

Stefano Pozzebon reports on Venezuela’s earthquake crisis. Edward Fishman, former State Department sanctions official, discusses U.S.-Iran tensions. Martin Smith, Frontline correspondent, examines Trump’s ties to Saudi Arabia. Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor, historian and author, reflects on race, identity, and her father, Richard Pryor.

Aired: 06/29/26
Extras
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Richard Pryor Put the N-Word on Stage. His Daughter Reckons with Its Legacy
Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor discusses her book "Something We Said."
Clip: S2026 E8194 | 18:19
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2026
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Episode: S2026 E8193 | 55:54
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
"Doom Trolling:" Why AI Leaders Are Stoking Fear About Their On Tech
Prof. Cal Newport unpacks why he thinks the AI industry is "doom trolling."
Clip: S2026 E8193 | 18:14
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2026
John Kerry; Beeban Kidron; Michael Scherer
Episode: S2026 E8192 | 55:43
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Inside the “Ugly Battle” Over America’s 250th Anniversary
The Atlantic's Michael Scherer unpacks the disputes over America's 250th birthday celebrations.
Clip: S2026 E8192 | 17:58
Watch 17:21
Amanpour and Company
How a Forgotten Document Became America’s Defining Idea
Michael Auslin traces the Declaration of Independence's remarkable journey in "National Treasure."
Clip: S2026 E8191 | 17:21
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2026
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Episode: S2026 E8191 | 55:43
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Daniel Pacheco; Jonathan Freedland; Gillian Tett; Yoni Appelbaum
Episode: S2026 E8190 | 55:55
Watch 17:43
Amanpour and Company
America 250: Patriotism, History and the Battle Over America’s Story
Yoni Appelbaum discusses how we tell the American story.
Clip: S2026 E8190 | 17:43
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 22, 2026
Tom McTague; Josh Fox; Reshma Saujani; JR
Episode: S2026 E8189 | 55:52
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Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2026
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Episode: S2026 E8193 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2026
John Kerry; Beeban Kidron; Michael Scherer
Episode: S2026 E8192 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2026
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Episode: S2026 E8191 | 55:43
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Daniel Pacheco; Jonathan Freedland; Gillian Tett; Yoni Appelbaum
Episode: S2026 E8190 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 22, 2026
Tom McTague; Josh Fox; Reshma Saujani; JR
Episode: S2026 E8189 | 55:52
Watch 55:30
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Episode: S2026 E8186 | 55:21
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2026 E8185 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
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