June 29, 2026

Extras
Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor discusses her book "Something We Said."
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Prof. Cal Newport unpacks why he thinks the AI industry is "doom trolling."
The Atlantic's Michael Scherer unpacks the disputes over America's 250th birthday celebrations.
Michael Auslin traces the Declaration of Independence's remarkable journey in "National Treasure."
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Kevin Liptak; Daniel Pacheco; Jonathan Freedland; Gillian Tett; Yoni Appelbaum
Yoni Appelbaum discusses how we tell the American story.
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Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Kevin Liptak; Daniel Pacheco; Jonathan Freedland; Gillian Tett; Yoni Appelbaum
Annalena Baerbock
Danny Danon; Daniel Kurtzer; Ann Patchett; Raphael Warnock
David Sanger; Yeganeh Torbati; Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Simon Kuper; Elizabeth Economy
Chrystia Freeland; Stephanie Flanders; Erin Brockovich
Karim Sadjadpour; William D. Cohan; Viktória Serdült; Dan Diamond