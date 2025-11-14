100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

November 17, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8034 | 55m 23s

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher discusses his trip to Sudan amidst the country's civil war. Political reporter Stephen Collinson unpacks President Trump's reversal on the Epstein files. Singer Sarah McLachlan discusses her music and activism. MTV co-founder Tom Freston reflects on the birth of the network in his new memoir "Unplugged."

Aired: 11/16/25
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
MTV Creator Tom Freston on His Iconic Career and the Future of Creativity
MTV co-founder Tom Freston discusses the birth of the network and his new memoir "Unplugged."
Clip: S2025 E8034 | 18:15
Watch 18:56
Amanpour and Company
Ken Burns Wants You to Rethink What You Know About the American Revolution
Ken Burns discusses his new documentary series “The American Revolution.”
Clip: S2025 E8033 | 18:56
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: S2025 E8033 | 55:33
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Episode: S2025 E8032 | 55:35
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
Rep. Clyburn on His New Book “The First Eight” and the Government Shutdown Deal
Rep. Clyburn discusses "The First Eight" and the House vote to end the government shutdown.
Clip: S2025 E8032 | 17:30
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: S2025 E8031 | 55:51
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
NYT Reporter: “Dick Cheney’s Presidential Power Push Paved Way for Trump”
Charlie Savage discusses the life and legacy of Dick Cheney.
Clip: S2025 E8031 | 18:28
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2025
Cedric Leighton; Christopher Lockyear; Hasan Hadi; Bonni Cohen; Marcus Capone
Episode: S2025 E8030 | 55:50
Watch 19:00
Amanpour and Company
The Veterans Turning to Psychedelic Therapy to Heal War Trauma
Co-director Bonni Cohen and Fmr. Navy SEAL Marcus Capone discuss the new doc. "In Waves and War."
Clip: S2025 E8030 | 19:00
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
“Food Is Political:” Marion Nestle on What We Eat and How It's Regulated
Marion Nestle discusses her new book “What to Eat Now.”
Clip: S2025 E8029 | 18:16
