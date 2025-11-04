100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

November 5, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8026 | 55m 50s

Christiane sits down with Britain's Prince William in Brazil to discuss his annual Earthshot Prize, awarded to people finding climate solutions for the planet. Brian Lehrer and Ron Brownstein unpack the reaction to Tuesday's off-year elections, including Zohran Mamdani's notable victory in the New York City mayoral race. Scott Galloway discusses his new book, "Notes on Being a Man."

Aired: 11/04/25
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
Scott Galloway Sounds the Alarm on the Crisis Facing Young Men
Scott Galloway discusses the crisis facing young men in his new book "Notes on Being a Man."
Clip: S2025 E8026 | 18:16
Watch 18:31
Amanpour and Company
Philosopher Michael Sandel on the "Poisoning" of U.S. Politics
Michael Sandel discusses income and education gaps in America.
Clip: S2025 E8025 | 18:31
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2025
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nicholas Thompson; Michael Sandel
Episode: S2025 E8025 | 55:50
Watch 17:33
Amanpour and Company
Wikipedia Co-Founder on Polarization, AI, and Elon Musk’s Grokipedia
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales discusses his new book "The Seven Rules of Trust."
Clip: S2025 E8024 | 17:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2025
Jessica Taylor; Jeremy Diamond; Nathaniel Raymond; Hamid Khalafallah; Jimmy Wales
Episode: S2025 E8024 | 55:50
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2025
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E8023 | 55:49
Watch 18:51
Amanpour and Company
“The Alabama Solution:” New Doc Exposes Disturbing Conditions in AL Prisons
Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman discuss their film "The Alabama Solution."
Clip: S2025 E8023 | 18:51
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
Julia Ioffe on the Surprising Feminist History of Russia
Journalist Julia Ioffe sheds new light on Russia's feminist history in her new book "Motherland."
Clip: S2025 E8022 | 18:14
Watch 55:13
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2025
Matt Pottinger; Patrick Gaspard; Nada Bashir; Julia Ioffe
Episode: S2025 E8022 | 55:13
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2025
Alon Pinkas; Mustafa Barghouti; Garrett Graff; Michael McFaul
Episode: S2025 E8021 | 55:31
