Amanpour and Company

November 13, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8032 | 55m 35s

Jeff Zeleny unpacks the trove of Epstein emails released by the House. The new leader of the UK's Green Party Zack Polanski discusses left-wing messaging. Actors Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves detail their performances in "Waiting for Godot." Rep. James Clyburn discusses his new book "The First Eight" and reacts to the government shutdown.

Aired: 11/12/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
