Amanpour and Company

November 10, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8029 | 55m 46s

Sen Angus King (I-ME), explains why he and seven Democrats broke ranks to advance a measure to reopen the government. Syria experts Reem Turkmani and Charles Lister discuss the first visit to the White House by a Syrian head of state. Mexican author Gabriela Jauregui speaks about violence against women in Mexico. Nutritionist Marion Nestle explains what is wrong with the food we are eating.

Aired: 11/09/25
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
“Food Is Political:” Marion Nestle on What We Eat and How It's Regulated
Marion Nestle discusses her new book “What to Eat Now.”
Clip: S2025 E8029 | 18:16
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Jacob Collier: Inside the Making of New Album “The Light For Days”
Musician Jacob Collier discusses the inspiration behind his new album "The Light for Days."
Clip: S2025 E8028 | 18:13
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Kathy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8028 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2025
David A. Graham; Salman Rushdie; Raymond Zhong
Episode: S2025 E8027 | 55:50
Watch 17:48
Amanpour and Company
Salman Rushdie Discusses His First Work of Fiction Since Near-Fatal Attack
Salman Rushdie discusses his new book "The Eleventh Hour."
Clip: S2025 E8027 | 17:48
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
Scott Galloway Sounds the Alarm on the Crisis Facing Young Men
Scott Galloway discusses the crisis facing young men in his new book "Notes on Being a Man."
Clip: S2025 E8026 | 18:16
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2025
Prince William; Brian Lehrer; Ron Brownstein; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2025 E8026 | 55:50
Watch 18:31
Amanpour and Company
Philosopher Michael Sandel on the "Poisoning" of U.S. Politics
Michael Sandel discusses income and education gaps in America.
Clip: S2025 E8025 | 18:31
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2025
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nicholas Thompson; Michael Sandel
Episode: S2025 E8025 | 55:50
Watch 17:33
Amanpour and Company
Wikipedia Co-Founder on Polarization, AI, and Elon Musk’s Grokipedia
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales discusses his new book "The Seven Rules of Trust."
Clip: S2025 E8024 | 17:33
