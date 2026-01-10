Mike Faist Embraces the Unknown

For Mike Faist, acting is about finding freedom in the unknown and staying curious. In this interview, we explore the preparation and process behind his performance as Charles Trask in the new limited television series, East of Eden.
Aired:10/01/26
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