100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
America's Test Kitchen

Caramel Delights

Season 25 Episode 2521 | 28m 25s

Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster bake the ultimate Turtle Brownies. Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about buttercreams, and test cook Erin McMurrer bakes Alfajores de Maicena (Buttery Cornstarch Cookies with Dulce de Leche).

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 05/23/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Savory Pies
Julia makes Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie, Joe makes Fisherman’s Pie; science of eggplant
Episode: S25 E2507 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast for a Crowd
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Episode: S25 E2505 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Easy Chicken Dinners
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Episode: S25 E2506 | 27:56
Watch 56:38
America's Test Kitchen
America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Special: 56:38
Watch 27:25
America's Test Kitchen
Fried Favorites
Lumpiang Shanghai with Vinegar, Crispy Cacio e Pepe Bites; all about apple products.
Episode: S24 E2410 | 27:25
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Dutch Oven Dinners
Chicken Pot Pie with Spring Vegetables, One-Pot Weeknight Pasta Bolognese; garlic powder.
Episode: S24 E2411 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Game Day Favorite from Your Air Fryer
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Episode: S24 E2405 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Multicooker Perfection
Multicooker Chicken in a Pot with Lemon-Herb Sauce; Multicooker Hawaiian Oxtail Soup
Episode: S24 E2407 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Steakhouse for Two
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Episode: S24 E2406 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pies Big and Small
Triple Berry Slab Pie with Ginger Lemon Streusel, Chocolate-Cherry Pie Pops;baking tools.
Episode: S24 E2409 | 26:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 25
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 24
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 23
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 22
  • America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 20
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 19
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork and Apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Episode: S25 E2501 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Chicken on the Grill
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Episode: S25 E2502 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
The Noodle Show
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Episode: S25 E2504 | 27:56
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Bier Garten Snacks
German Lye Pretzels, Beer-Battered Onion Rings; tasting artisanal cheddar cheese
Episode: S25 E2516 | 28:25
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Decadent Pasta Dishes
Pasta alla Zozzona, Pappardelle with Duck and Chestnut Ragù; tips for food processors
Episode: S25 E2518 | 28:25
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Pork Chops for Everyone
Zha Paigu, Sous Vide Pork Chops with Red Pepper and Almond Relish; all about bread crumbs
Episode: S25 E2517 | 28:25
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
New Thanksgiving Classics
Roast Turkey and Gravy with Herbes de Provence, Bread Stuffing with Cranberries & Walnuts
Episode: S25 E2509 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Christmas Baking
German Stollen, Meringue Christmas Trees; how to shipping cookies; tips for shaping dough
Episode: S25 E2511 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
A Showstopping Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle
Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle, champagne cocktails; tips for shaping doughs
Episode: S25 E2510 | 27:55