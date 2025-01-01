An Anthem to America: Ken Burns & Florentine Films Celebrate 50 Years Preview

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Ken Burns and the filmmaking team look back over five decades of groundbreaking documentaries.
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Ken Burns and the filmmaking team look back over five decades of groundbreaking documentaries.
Join Ken Burns and the filmmaking team as they look back over five decades of making groundbreaking documentaries. Meet the people who create the films, explore their signature style, and discover how they bring American history to life. The film includes archival video clips from a half-century of films and interviews with Burns and many of his closest collaborators.