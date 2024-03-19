100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Antiques Roadshow

North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 3

Season 28 Episode 12

Wrap up ROADSHOW's final hour in Raleigh, NC with finds including a Disney Carrier gouache painting, ca. 1942, a pearl, diamond, & platinum brooch, and a William H. Johnson oil, ca. 1928. Can you guess the top $80,000 to $120,000 treasure?

Aired: 04/21/24
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 3:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1966 Milton Glaser-signed Bob Dylan Poster
Appraisal: 1966 Milton Glaser-signed Bob Dylan Poster
Clip: S28 E13 | 3:32
Watch 4:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Hubley Cast Iron Toy Motorcycles, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Hubley Cast Iron Toy Motorcycles, ca. 1930
Clip: S28 E13 | 4:06
Watch 2:42
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Diamond & Platinum Bracelet, ca. 1965
Appraisal: Diamond & Platinum Bracelet, ca. 1965
Clip: S28 E13 | 2:42
Watch 3:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1898 Whirlpool Bridge Silver Presentation Model
Appraisal: 1898 Whirlpool Bridge Silver Presentation Model
Clip: S28 E13 | 3:10
Watch 3:53
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Early 18th C. Japanese Gilt-wood Buddha
Appraisal: Early 18th C. Japanese Gilt-wood Buddha
Clip: S28 E13 | 3:53
Watch 3:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Western Bisque Googly Doll, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Western Bisque Googly Doll, ca. 1910
Clip: S28 E13 | 3:06
Watch 2:46
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1980 Reggie Jackson-signed Game-worn Jersey
Appraisal: 1980 Reggie Jackson-signed N.Y. Yankees Game-worn Jersey
Clip: S28 E13 | 2:46
Watch 3:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Fred Rogers Postcards, ca. 1968
Appraisal: Fred Rogers Postcards, ca. 1968
Clip: S28 E13 | 3:00
Watch 4:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Tiffany Studios Tulip Lamp, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Tiffany Studios Special Order Tulip Lamp, ca. 1915
Clip: S28 E13 | 4:00
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Marlin Ballard Target Rifle, ca. 1875
Appraisal: Marlin Ballard Target Rifle, ca. 1875
Clip: S28 E13 | 1:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 28
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 27
  • Season 26
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 25
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 24
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 23
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 22
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 21
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 20
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 19
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 18
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 17
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 16
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 15
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 14
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 13
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 12
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 11
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 1
Head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, OH for treasures and a find up to $375,000!
Episode: S28 E13
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 2
View ravishing Raleigh finds at the North Carolina Museum of Art. One is up to $100,000!
Episode: S28 E11 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 1
ROADSHOW heads to Raleigh in search of treasures at the North Carolina Museum of Art!
Episode: S28 E10 | 52:24
Watch 52:30
Antiques Roadshow
LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 3
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visits Louisiana for fascinating finds. One is appraised at $138,000!
Episode: S28 E9 | 52:30
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 2
Head to Louisiana’s capital for captivating appraisals, including a find up to $110,000!
Episode: S28 E8 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 1
Head to historic Baton Rouge for incredible Louisiana treasures and a top $100,000 find!
Episode: S28 E7 | 52:25
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Old Sturbridge Village, Hour 3
View show-stopping appraisals from Old Sturbridge Village, like one $150,000 find!
Episode: S28 E6 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Old Sturbridge Village, Hour 2
Old Sturbridge Village brings in new remarkable finds. One is $100,000 to $125,000!
Episode: S28 E5 | 52:25
Watch 52:51
Antiques Roadshow
Old Sturbridge Village, Hour 1
See marvelous Massachusetts treasures, including the season’s top find worth $500,000!
Episode: S28 E4 | 52:51
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 3
Wrap up ROADSHOW’s first-ever visit to Alaska with a $150,000 to $200,000 treasure!
Episode: S28 E3 | 52:26