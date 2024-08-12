100 WVIA Way
Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 1

Season 28 Episode 18

Discover updated Denver delights including a 1941 C. F. Martin 000-42 guitar, a Louis XVI-style porphyry & bronze mirror, ca. 1880, and a Maria Koogle schoolgirl needlework, ca. 1817. One almost tripled in value to $115,000 to $150,000!

Aired: 10/06/24
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Watch 2:35
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Alberto Pasini Oil Painting, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Alberto Pasini Oil Painting, ca. 1880
Clip: S28 E17 | 2:35
Watch 2:35
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Navajo Squash Blossom Necklace, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Navajo Squash Blossom Necklace, ca. 1910
Clip: S28 E17 | 2:35
Watch 3:35
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1912 George Bellows 'Rain in the Hills' Oil
Appraisal: 1912 George Bellows 'Rain in the Hills' Oil
Clip: S28 E17 | 3:35
Watch 0:33
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Flemish Village Festival Oil Painting, ca. 1600
Appraisal: Flemish Village Festival Oil Painting, ca. 1600
Clip: S28 E17 | 0:33
Watch 2:51
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1955 Cy Young Collection
Appraisal: 1955 Cy Young Collection
Clip: S28 E17 | 2:51
Watch 2:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 16th C. Tibetan Carved Iron Box
Appraisal: 16th C. Tibetan Carved Iron Box
Clip: S28 E17 | 2:38
Watch 1:14
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Pablo Picasso Lithograph & Ceramic Plate
Appraisal: Pablo Picasso Lithograph & Ceramic Plate
Clip: S28 E17 | 1:14
Watch 3:36
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Louis XVI-style Chandelier, ca. 1965
Appraisal: Louis XVI-style Chandelier, ca. 1965
Clip: S28 E17 | 3:36
Watch 3:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Haviland & Co. Limoges Oyster Plates, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Haviland & Co. Limoges Oyster Plates, ca. 1890
Clip: S28 E17 | 3:06
Watch 2:27
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: J.L. Gérôme Bronze & Marble Figure, ca. 1890
Appraisal: J.L. Gérôme Bronze & Marble Figure, ca. 1890
Clip: S28 E17 | 2:27
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2
Revisit Atlantic City treasures 15 years after ROADSHOW’s stop, including a $150,000 find!
Episode: S28 E17
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1
2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market, one is updated to $150K-$250K!
Episode: S28 E16
Watch 52:28
Antiques Roadshow
I Was There
Hear ROADSHOW guests’ stories and see some incredible mementos from their experiences!
Episode: S28 E22 | 52:28
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Junk in the Trunk 13
Travel to all five cities of ROADSHOW's Season 28 Tour for never-before-seen appraisals!
Episode: S28 E25 | 52:25
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 3
Visit Akron, OH for astonishing finds, including one $120,000 to $180,000 treasure!
Episode: S28 E15 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 2
Get wowed by treasures at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, like one valued at up to $125,000!
Episode: S28 E14 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 1
Head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, OH for treasures and a find up to $375,000!
Episode: S28 E13 | 52:24
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 3
Wrap up ROADSHOW's final hour in Raleigh, NC with an appraisal worth up to 120,000!
Episode: S28 E12 | 52:25
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 2
View ravishing Raleigh finds at the North Carolina Museum of Art. One is up to $100,000!
Episode: S28 E11 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 1
ROADSHOW heads to Raleigh in search of treasures at the North Carolina Museum of Art!
Episode: S28 E10 | 52:24