Peace and Trust

Extras
Tuomas arrives on the island. Lundsten assures him everything is fine.
People are catching on to Lundsten’s methods. Will his life’s work be destroyed?
Onerva is taken to a mental institution. Is there really something wrong with her?
Vera is accused of giving a lighter to Alma, a pyromaniac. Lundsten has a breakthrough.
Did Vera jump or did Onerva push her? Lundsten is sure he’s revolutionizing psychiatry.
Director Parvilinna visits the island and Onerva tries to share her suspicions.
