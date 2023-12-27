Nearer, My God, to Thee

Extras
Tuomas arrives on the island. Lundsten assures him everything is fine.
Onerva is taken to a mental institution. Is there really something wrong with her?
Onerva cooperates with the treatment. Her invasive thoughts become increasingly troubling.
Vera is accused of giving a lighter to Alma, a pyromaniac. Lundsten has a breakthrough.
People are catching on to Lundsten’s methods. Will his life’s work be destroyed?
Did Vera jump or did Onerva push her? Lundsten is sure he’s revolutionizing psychiatry.
Latest Episodes
Tuomas arrives on the island. Lundsten assures him everything is fine.
Onerva is taken to a mental institution. Is there really something wrong with her?
Onerva cooperates with the treatment. Her invasive thoughts become increasingly troubling.
Vera is accused of giving a lighter to Alma, a pyromaniac. Lundsten has a breakthrough.
People are catching on to Lundsten’s methods. Will his life’s work be destroyed?
Did Vera jump or did Onerva push her? Lundsten is sure he’s revolutionizing psychiatry.