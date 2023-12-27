100 WVIA Way
Bad Apples

Sisters

Season 1 Episode 1 | 41m 24s

Onerva is taken to a mental institution on an island against her will. She is suspicious about the program, but Dr. Lundsten makes Onerva doubt her own sanity. Maybe there really is something wrong with her?

Aired: 01/25/24
Extras
Watch 44:51
Bad Apples
Nearer, My God, to Thee
Director Parvilinna visits the island and Onerva tries to share her suspicions.
Episode: S1 E4 | 44:51
Watch 44:34
Bad Apples
Buttercup
Onerva gets a visitor. Ritva tries to convince Onerva to escape.
Episode: S1 E2 | 44:34
Watch 43:58
Bad Apples
Grand Mal
Tuomas arrives on the island. Lundsten assures him everything is fine.
Episode: S1 E7 | 43:58
Watch 43:24
Bad Apples
Peace and Trust
Onerva cooperates with the treatment. Her invasive thoughts become increasingly troubling.
Episode: S1 E3 | 43:24
Watch 43:16
Bad Apples
Into the Blue
Vera is accused of giving a lighter to Alma, a pyromaniac. Lundsten has a breakthrough.
Episode: S1 E5 | 43:16
Watch 44:14
Bad Apples
Alis volat propiis
People are catching on to Lundsten’s methods. Will his life’s work be destroyed?
Episode: S1 E8 | 44:14
Watch 44:12
Bad Apples
Push
Did Vera jump or did Onerva push her? Lundsten is sure he’s revolutionizing psychiatry.
Episode: S1 E6 | 44:12
