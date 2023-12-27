100 WVIA Way
Bad Apples

Buttercup

Season 1 Episode 2 | 44m 34s

Lundsten continues the therapy with intruding questions about Onerva’s childhood. Ritva convinces Onerva to escape, but is it wise to trust a pathological liar? Onerva agrees to take part in the treatments.

Aired: 01/25/24
Extras
Watch 44:51
Bad Apples
Nearer, My God, to Thee
Director Parvilinna visits the island and Onerva tries to share her suspicions.
Episode: S1 E4 | 44:51
Watch 41:24
Bad Apples
Sisters
Onerva is taken to a mental institution. Is there really something wrong with her?
Episode: S1 E1 | 41:24
Watch 43:58
Bad Apples
Grand Mal
Tuomas arrives on the island. Lundsten assures him everything is fine.
Episode: S1 E7 | 43:58
Watch 43:24
Bad Apples
Peace and Trust
Onerva cooperates with the treatment. Her invasive thoughts become increasingly troubling.
Episode: S1 E3 | 43:24
Watch 43:16
Bad Apples
Into the Blue
Vera is accused of giving a lighter to Alma, a pyromaniac. Lundsten has a breakthrough.
Episode: S1 E5 | 43:16
Watch 44:14
Bad Apples
Alis volat propiis
People are catching on to Lundsten’s methods. Will his life’s work be destroyed?
Episode: S1 E8 | 44:14
Watch 44:12
Bad Apples
Push
Did Vera jump or did Onerva push her? Lundsten is sure he’s revolutionizing psychiatry.
Episode: S1 E6 | 44:12
