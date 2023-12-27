Extras
Director Parvilinna visits the island and Onerva tries to share her suspicions.
Onerva is taken to a mental institution. Is there really something wrong with her?
Tuomas arrives on the island. Lundsten assures him everything is fine.
Onerva cooperates with the treatment. Her invasive thoughts become increasingly troubling.
Vera is accused of giving a lighter to Alma, a pyromaniac. Lundsten has a breakthrough.
People are catching on to Lundsten’s methods. Will his life’s work be destroyed?
Did Vera jump or did Onerva push her? Lundsten is sure he’s revolutionizing psychiatry.
Latest Episodes
