Bad Apples

Grand Mal

Season 1 Episode 7 | 43m 58s

Tuomas finds Onerva drugged and apathetic and wants to take her home. Lundsten makes Tuomas believe everything is fine. Ritva sees Lundsten’s manipulation in action and she gives Tuomas a lead to follow.

Aired: 01/25/24
Extras
Watch 44:34
Bad Apples
Buttercup
Onerva gets a visitor. Ritva tries to convince Onerva to escape.
Episode: S1 E2 | 44:34
Watch 41:24
Bad Apples
Sisters
Onerva is taken to a mental institution. Is there really something wrong with her?
Episode: S1 E1 | 41:24
Watch 43:24
Bad Apples
Peace and Trust
Onerva cooperates with the treatment. Her invasive thoughts become increasingly troubling.
Episode: S1 E3 | 43:24
Watch 43:16
Bad Apples
Into the Blue
Vera is accused of giving a lighter to Alma, a pyromaniac. Lundsten has a breakthrough.
Episode: S1 E5 | 43:16
Watch 44:14
Bad Apples
Alis volat propiis
People are catching on to Lundsten’s methods. Will his life’s work be destroyed?
Episode: S1 E8 | 44:14
Watch 44:12
Bad Apples
Push
Did Vera jump or did Onerva push her? Lundsten is sure he’s revolutionizing psychiatry.
Episode: S1 E6 | 44:12
Watch 44:51
Bad Apples
Nearer, My God, to Thee
Director Parvilinna visits the island and Onerva tries to share her suspicions.
Episode: S1 E4 | 44:51
