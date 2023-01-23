104 Bare Feet w/Mickela Mallozzi |Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast

Extras
Mickela connects with the Arab-American communities in New York.
Mickela dances with the Sri Lankan Dance Academy.
Mickela heads to The Bronx to meet with the largest Garifuna community in the US.
Mickela heads to the Little Caribbean neighborhood to take soca dance classes,
Mickela travels through the boroughs of NYC to get a taste of Latinx flavors!
Mickela is inspired and invigorated with the power that dance has.
Celebrate Black voices with Dance Theatre of Harlem, Misty Copeland, & Juneteenth.
The AAPI community is a diverse group: from Hawaiian Hula to Little Manila in Queens.
Meet Grammy-winner Arturo O'Farrill and dances Afro-Cuban rhythms at Far Rockaway.
Mickela gets a taste of the Boogie Down Bronx, the birthplace of Hip-Hop.
