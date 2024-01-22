100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family

The Fall

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 03s

Follow Anne's journey as she becomes queen and changes the course of British history. This is a dangerous game and the Boleyn's have no idea of the high price they will have to pay.

Aired: 09/10/22 | Expires: 03/26/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
Episode 3 Preview | The Fall
Follow Anne's journey as she becomes queen and changes the course of British history.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:42
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
France’s Support
Still looking for an annulment, Anne and Henry look to France for support.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:42
Watch 2:40
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
Religious Reform
Anne passes on "The Obedience of a Christian" man to the king, a banned book in England.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:40
Watch 2:40
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
George Boleyn’s Trial
Accused of an incestual relationship, George is ready for trial.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:40
Watch 52:18
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
Desire
Meet a sophisticated Anne Boleyn as she returns from France and dazzles the Tudor court.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:18
Watch 0:30
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
Episode 2 Preview | Desire
Meet a sophisticated Anne Boleyn as she returns from France and dazzles the Tudor court.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:50
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
An Annulment is Needed
King Henry wants to marry Anne Boleyn, but he's still married.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:50
Watch 53:08
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
Ambition
Explore Thomas Boleyn's determination to elevate the family name.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:08
Watch 0:31
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
Preview
Discover the scandalous rise and fall of the Boleyns in this epic three-part series.
Preview: S1 | 0:31
Watch 2:10
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
The King’s Court
Thomas Boleyn must work his way through the king’s inner circle.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:10
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:18
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
Desire
Meet a sophisticated Anne Boleyn as she returns from France and dazzles the Tudor court.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:18
Watch 53:08
The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
Ambition
Explore Thomas Boleyn's determination to elevate the family name.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:08