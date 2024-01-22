Extras
Follow Anne's journey as she becomes queen and changes the course of British history.
Still looking for an annulment, Anne and Henry look to France for support.
Anne passes on "The Obedience of a Christian" man to the king, a banned book in England.
Accused of an incestual relationship, George is ready for trial.
Meet a sophisticated Anne Boleyn as she returns from France and dazzles the Tudor court.
King Henry wants to marry Anne Boleyn, but he's still married.
Explore Thomas Boleyn's determination to elevate the family name.
Discover the scandalous rise and fall of the Boleyns in this epic three-part series.
Thomas Boleyn must work his way through the king’s inner circle.
