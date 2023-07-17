Extras
Dial in to the fascinating history of the smartphone.
Polybius invents a code so words can be exchanged between battalions freely.
Hedy Lamarr invents a way to control torpedoes remotely.
Jim Al-Khalili demonstrates why hydrogen is the ultimate rocket fuel.
Blast off into history to see how rockets originated not in the sky, but in a cave.
Franklin Chang-Diaz demonstrates the energy required to launch a rocket into space.
In 1909, the Model T’s first year of production, Henry Ford sells over 10,000 cars.
Go for a ride through the 9,000-year history of the ultimate freedom machine: the car.
In 1886 Karl Benz has his patent accepted for what is regarded as the first automobile.
How military robots let the charge towards autonomous machines.
Latest Episodes
Check out the history of robots and learn how they are becoming a part of everyday life.
Take to the sky with the dreamers whose work gave humans the ability to fly.
Look back in time to see how humans invented the telescope.