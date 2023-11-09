100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The Caverns Sessions

BILL MILLER

Season 2 Episode 11 | 24m 41s

For over 30 years, 3-time GRAMMY winner Bill Miller’s music has amplified the whispers of Native peoples’ hearts. Miller’s Mohican name is Fush-Ya Heay Aka (meaning "bird song"), and his songs have been deeply spiritual, exploring his Christian faith in his indigenous language while bridging cultures around the world with his signature sound.

Aired: 11/14/23 | Expires: 12/13/23
Extras
Watch 5:34
The Caverns Sessions
KITCHEN DWELLERS perform 'Sundown'
KITCHEN DWELLERS perform 'Sundown.'
Clip: S2 E12 | 5:34
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
KITCHEN DWELLERS
Kitchen Dwellers share timeless American stories from the heart.
Episode: S2 E12 | 24:41
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
KITCHEN DWELLERS Preview
Kitchen Dwellers share timeless American stories from the heart.
Preview: S2 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
BILL MILLER Preview
Bill Miller’s music has amplified the whispers of Native peoples’ hearts.
Preview: S2 E11 | 0:30
Watch 4:21
The Caverns Sessions
BILL MILLER performs 'Pile of Stones'
BILL MILLER performs 'Pile of Stones.'
Clip: S2 E11 | 4:21
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
DARIN & BROOKE ALDRIDGE Preview
Darin & Brooke swing through The Caverns backing their incredible 9th album together.
Preview: S2 E10 | 0:30
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
DARIN & BROOKE ALDRIDGE
Darin & Brooke swing through The Caverns backing their incredible 9th album together.
Episode: S2 E10 | 24:41
Watch 3:19
The Caverns Sessions
DARIN & BROOKE ALDRIDGE perform 'Tear Stained Letter'
DARIN & BROOKE ALDRIDGE perform 'Tear Stained Letter.'
Clip: S2 E10 | 3:19
Watch 3:38
The Caverns Sessions
DELLA MAE perform 'Bourbon Hound'
DELLA MAE perform 'Bourbon Hound.'
Clip: S2 E9 | 3:38
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
DELLA MAE Preview
Della Mae is about creatively changing the conversation for women.
Preview: S2 E9 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 2
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 1
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
KITCHEN DWELLERS
Kitchen Dwellers share timeless American stories from the heart.
Episode: S2 E12 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
DARIN & BROOKE ALDRIDGE
Darin & Brooke swing through The Caverns backing their incredible 9th album together.
Episode: S2 E10 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
DELLA MAE
Della Mae is about creatively changing the conversation for women.
Episode: S2 E9 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
CEDRIC BURNSIDE
Cedric Burnside’s songs deliver bruised but unfettered truth.
Episode: S2 E8 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
PETER ROWAN
Peter Rowan, a luminary in the non-traditional Bluegrass and Americana movement.
Episode: S2 E7 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
IRON & WINE
Iron & Wine has been critically compared to Simon & Garfunkel, John Fahey and Neil Young.
Episode: S2 E6 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
WATCHHOUSE
Watchhouse’s songs offer an inspired search for personal and political goodness.
Episode: S2 E5 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
The LIL SMOKIES
The Lil Smokies are invigorating a new approach to roots music.
Episode: S2 E4 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
HARLEY, KIMBRO & LEWIS
Martin Harley, Daniel Kimbro and Sam Lewis serve up slow-cooked songs.
Episode: S2 E3 | 24:41
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
SIERRA FERRELL
Sierra Ferrell says, “I want my music to be like my mind is—all over the place.”
Episode: S2 E2 | 24:40