100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Caverns Sessions

OZOMATLI

Season 3 Episode 1

With an eclectic blend of urban-Latino and global influences, Ozomatli’s musical artistry mirrors the cultural tapestry of Los Angeles. Over 27 years, they've earned two Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy, and the title of U.S. Cultural Ambassadors.

Aired: 09/03/24
Extras
Watch 4:13
The Caverns Sessions
BIG RICHARD performs 'You Don't Come'
BIG RICHARD performs 'You Don't Come.'
Clip: S3 E12 | 4:13
Watch 5:46
The Caverns Sessions
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN perform 'Inside Man'
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN perform 'Inside Man.'
Clip: S3 E11 | 5:46
Watch 3:58
The Caverns Sessions
49 WINCHESTER performs 'Last Call'
49 WINCHESTER performs 'Last Call.'
Clip: S3 E10 | 3:58
Watch 4:02
The Caverns Sessions
THE DAN TYMINSKI BAND performs 'Hey Brother'
Dan Tyminski is known for his iconic bluegrass voice.
Clip: S3 E5 | 4:02
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
DAN TYMINSKI BAND Preview
Dan Tyminski is known for his iconic bluegrass voice.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:20
The Caverns Sessions
EVAN HONER performs 'Wake Up, Come Down'
EVAN HONER performs 'Wake Up, Come Down.'
Clip: S3 E4 | 3:20
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
LINDSAY LOU Preview
Lindsay Lou masterfully combines progressive Americana and folk with bluegrass roots.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
EVAN HONER Preview
Troubadour Evan Honer’s catalogue is growing fast, and his fan base even faster.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:56
The Caverns Sessions
LINDSAY LOU performs 'Love Calls'
LINDSAY LOU performs 'Love Calls.'
Clip: S3 E3 | 3:56
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS Preview
Shane Smith's music journey began in Austin, where he formed The Saints.
Preview: S3 E2 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 3
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 2
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 1
The Caverns Sessions
BIG RICHARD
Big Richard, formed in 2021, is impressive with virtuosity, harmonies and eclectic repertoire.
Episode: S3 E12
The Caverns Sessions
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN
The Texas Gentlemen are a versatile collective known for genre-blending skills.
Episode: S3 E11
The Caverns Sessions
49 WINCHESTER
Hailing from Castlewood, Virginia, 49 Winchester formed when its members were teenagers.
Episode: S3 E10
The Caverns Sessions
DAN TYMINSKI BAND
Dan Tyminski is known for his iconic bluegrass voice.
Episode: S3 E5
The Caverns Sessions
EVAN HONER
Troubadour Evan Honer’s catalogue is growing fast, and his fan base even faster.
Episode: S3 E4
The Caverns Sessions
LINDSAY LOU
Lindsay Lou masterfully combines progressive Americana and folk with bluegrass roots.
Episode: S3 E3
The Caverns Sessions
SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS
Shane Smith's music journey began in Austin, where he formed The Saints.
Episode: S3 E2
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
KITCHEN DWELLERS
Kitchen Dwellers share timeless American stories from the heart.
Episode: S2 E12 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
BILL MILLER
Bill Miller’s music has amplified the whispers of Native peoples’ hearts.
Episode: S2 E11 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
DARIN & BROOKE ALDRIDGE
Darin & Brooke swing through The Caverns backing their incredible 9th album together.
Episode: S2 E10 | 24:41