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The Caverns Sessions

Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram Preview

Season 5 Episode 2 | 30s

A native son of Clarksdale, Mississippi, GRAMMY Award-winning Christone “Kingfish” Ingram stands at the crossroads of legacy and innovation, channeling the spirit of the Delta while fearlessly reshaping its future. Kingfish’s music breathes through the past, but he’s expanded the form, blending Funk, Soul, Hip-hop, Pop, and Jazz in a Blues fusion bridge of generations and genres.

Extras
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Apocalyptica
Apocalyptica has innovated a neoclassical Heavy Metal style without the use of conventional guitars.
Preview: S5 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
The Wilder Blue Preview
This Texas five-piece puts their unique spin on rocked-out Country.
Preview: S5 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
New Dangerfield Preview
New Dangerfield carry the torch for their musical ancestors and the black string band tradition.
Preview: S5 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Wynonna Preview
With a decades-long career, Wynonna has one of the most familiar face & voices in country music.
Preview: S5 E5 | 0:30
Watch 6:28
The Caverns Sessions
The Band of Heathens Perform "Hurricane"
The Band of Heathens perform their song "Hurricane."
Clip: S5 E4 | 6:28
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
The Band of Heathens Preview
The Band of Heathens have a sound that ranges from laid-back melodies to an undeniable swamp-swagger
Preview: S5 E4 | 0:30
Watch 9:15
The Caverns Sessions
The Kyle Tuttle Band Perform "Trailer in Boulder Canyon"
The Kyle Tuttle Band perform their song "Trailer in Boulder Canyon."
Clip: S5 E3 | 9:15
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
The Kyle Tuttle Band Preview
Georgia-raised banjo player Kyle Tuttle moves through bluegrass, funk-jams, and folk music.
Preview: S5 E3 | 0:30
Watch 6:57
The Caverns Sessions
Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram Performs "Midnight Heat"
Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram performs his song "Midnight Heat."
Clip: S5 E2 | 6:57
Watch 3:41
The Caverns Sessions
Jeff Tweedy Performs "Enough"
Jeff Tweedy performs his song "Enough."
Clip: S5 E1 | 3:41
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 5
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 4
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 3
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 2
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 1
The Caverns Sessions
Apocalyptica
Apocalyptica has innovated a neoclassical Heavy Metal style without the use of conventional guitars.
Episode: S5 E8
The Caverns Sessions
The Wilder Blue
This Texas five-piece puts their unique spin on rocked-out Country.
Episode: S5 E7
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
New Dangerfield
New Dangerfield carry the torch for their musical ancestors and the black string band tradition.
Episode: S5 E6 | 24:40
Watch 24:39
The Caverns Sessions
Wynonna
With a decades-long career, Wynonna has one of the most familiar face & voices in country music.
Episode: S5 E5 | 24:39
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
The Band of Heathens
The Band of Heathens have a sound that ranges from laid-back melodies to an undeniable swamp-swagger
Episode: S5 E4 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
The Kyle Tuttle Band
Georgia-raised banjo player Kyle Tuttle moves through bluegrass, funk-jams, and folk music.
Episode: S5 E3 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram
Clarksdale, MI native Christone “Kingfish” Ingram stands at the crossroads of legacy and innovation.
Episode: S5 E2 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
Jeff Tweedy
Jeff Tweedy is an immense musical influence with decades-long contributions transcending genres.
Episode: S5 E1 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
Flatland Cavalry
Hot outta Texas, Flatland Cavalry embraces Panhandle grooves and earworm choruses.
Episode: S4 E12 | 24:40
Watch 24:39
The Caverns Sessions
Buckethead
Buckethead is a virtuoso best known for temporarily replacing Slash in Guns N Roses.
Episode: S4 E11 | 24:39