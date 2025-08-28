100 WVIA Way
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Best Romanian Desserts

Season 9 Episode 903 | 25m 51s

Christopher Kimball travels to the Saxon villages of Transylvania with author Irina Georgescu to learn the secrets of Romanian baking. Back at Milk Street, we make Romanian Crème Fraîche Cake (Lichiu), a sweet yeasted dough with a lemony filling and a custard topping; a new spin on apple pie, Romanian Apple Pie with Cinnamon and Walnuts; and last but not least, Meringue-Topped Cake with Cherries.

Aired: 09/05/25 | Expires: 11/19/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
