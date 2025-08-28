100 WVIA Way
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

The Real Spaghetti and Meatballs

Episode 901 | 26m 08s

Italians really do eat spaghetti and meatballs! We head to Abruzzo to learn the ancient origins of this all-American dish. Plus, we share two more red sauce recipes with surprising origin stories: Charred Red-Sauce Spaghetti (Spaghetti all’Assassina) and Slow-Cooked Short Rib Ragù with Pasta.

Aired: 09/05/25 | Expires: 11/05/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Parisian Sweets
Christopher Kimball heads to Paris to learn show-stopping French desserts.
Episode: S8 E810 | 26:49
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Biryani and Curry
Milk Street heads to Lahore to discover the heart and soul of Pakistani cuisine.
Episode: S8 E819 | 25:46
Watch 27:06
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Back Streets Rome
Milk Street returns to Rome to find hidden gems, from fresh pasta to cacciatore.
Episode: S8 E821 | 27:06
Watch 25:57
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Quick Noodles
We make three noodle dishes that might become your new favorite weeknight dinner.
Episode: S7 E713 | 25:57
Watch 25:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
One-Dish Skillet Dinners
This episode is all about one-pan meals!
Episode: S7 E712 | 25:49
Watch 26:42
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Best Roasted Chicken
Learn how to amp up your roasted chicken.
Episode: S7 E711 | 26:42
Watch 25:47
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Bundt Cake, Butter Bars & Meringue
Learn baking from cookbook author and owner of Back in the Day Bakery—Cheryl Day!
Episode: S7 E708 | 25:47
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
London: New Indian Food
In this episode, we travel to London to explore Indian flavors.
Episode: S7 E714 | 26:46
Watch 26:23
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Cook What You Have
Cook with what you have in your pantry!
Episode: S7 E709 | 26:23
Watch 27:44
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Paris: Bahn Mi, Pork Rice Bowls and Vietnamese Wings
We venture to Paris to explore its Southeast Asian street food scene.
Episode: S7 E721 | 27:44
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 8
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 7
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 6
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 5
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 4
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 3
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 2
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 1
Watch 26:16
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Salads
Milk Street dresses up salads, from a warm Greek bean salad to a Spanish twist on Caesar.
Episode: E902 | 26:16
Watch 27:45
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Bistro Classics
Christopher Kimball searches Paris for modern takes on classic French recipes.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:45
Watch 27:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico’s Riviera
Christopher Kimball visits the Pacific Coast of Mexico to learn all about Mexican seafood.
Episode: S8 E802 | 27:35
Watch 25:51
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Vegetables for Meat Lovers
The Milk Street Team shows how vegetables can take center stage of any meal.
Episode: S8 E803 | 25:51
Watch 25:54
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
In Search of Cacio e Pepe
Milk Street heads to Italy to search for the perfect cacio e pepe recipe.
Episode: S8 E804 | 25:54
Watch 27:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Blender Cakes
Learn how to bake three show-stopping cakes that all utilize a blender to make the batter.
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:19
Watch 26:13
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Thanksgiving
Milk Street celebrates Thanksgiving with fresh takes on turkey, potatoes and pie.
Episode: S8 E809 | 26:13
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Chicken Kyiv
Milk Street travels to Ukraine to learn the history of chicken Kyiv and borsch.
Episode: S8 E806 | 27:17
Watch 26:27
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Spice Kitchen
Spice up your cooking with recipes featuring spice blends from around the world.
Episode: S8 E807 | 26:27
Watch 27:25
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Italy’s Forgotten Pastas
Milk Street learns lesser-known pasta recipes that are anything but forgettable.
Episode: S8 E808 | 27:25