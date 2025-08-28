New Salads

Milk Street dresses up salads! We start with Vietnamese Chicken Salad with Sweet Lime-Garlic Dressing (Goi Gà), a symphony of tastes, colors and textures. Then, we show you why warming your beans is the key to better flavor with a recipe for Greek Bean Salad (Fasolia Piaz). Finally, we make a Spanish spin on the classic Caesar: Romaine with Manchego and Smoky Pepper Dressing.