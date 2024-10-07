Agree to Disagree

Extras
At a thrilling showdown in Washington, D.C., the civics competition champion is crowned.
Stakes are high as teams across the country advance to a civics competition final.
Pressure builds as students enter the first round of a national civics competition.
Inspirational high schoolers from across the nation compete in a civics competition.
Inspirational high schoolers from across the nation compete in a civics competition.
A determined teacher in Cheyenne, Wyo., prepares her students for a civics contest.
High school students share how personal history shapes civic engagement.
Latest Episodes
Stakes are high as teams across the country advance to a civics competition final.
Pressure builds as students enter the first round of a national civics competition.
Teen contestants across the country embark on a year-long civics competition.