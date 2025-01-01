In the classroom with The Civil War

Extras
Ken Burns, Ric Burns, Buddy Squires, and Allen Moore discuss the making of The Civil War.
Richmond falls to Grant's army, Lee surrenders, Lincoln is assassinated, and the war ends.
While causalities mount, Lincoln’s re-election chances dim.
Follow the Battle of Gettysburg, draft riots, and the first African-American troops.
Lincoln’s war to preserve the Union transforms to a war to emancipate the slaves.
Learn how The Civil War series has been completely restored to Ultra HD – 4K resolution.
Find out what caused the war, examining slavery and questions of union and states’ rights.
Ken Burns shares how his interest in the Civil War developed.
Educator Eden McCauslin explains how she uses The Civil War series with her students.
Preview The Civil War, which was restored and remastered in high-definition in 2015.
Latest Episodes
Richmond falls to Grant's army, Lee surrenders, Lincoln is assassinated, and the war ends.
While causalities mount, Lincoln’s re-election chances dim.
Follow the Battle of Gettysburg, draft riots, and the first African-American troops.
Lincoln’s war to preserve the Union transforms to a war to emancipate the slaves.
Find out what caused the war, examining slavery and questions of union and states’ rights.