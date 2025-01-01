100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Civil War

Q & A: Civil War Interest

1m 39s

Ken Burns shares how his interest in the Civil War came about after noticing it was the central event in American History.

Production made possible by grants from General Motors Corporation, National Endowment for the Humanities, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, John D and Catherine T MacArthur Foundation
Extras
Watch 28:19
The Civil War
Making The Civil War: 25 Years Later
Ken Burns, Ric Burns, Buddy Squires, and Allen Moore discuss the making of The Civil War.
Special: 28:19
Watch 2:14:38
The Civil War
1865: "War Is All Hell"/"The Better Angels of Our Nature"
Richmond falls to Grant's army, Lee surrenders, Lincoln is assassinated, and the war ends.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:14:38
Watch 2:18:35
The Civil War
1864: "Valley of the Shadow of Death"/"Most Hallowed Ground"
While causalities mount, Lincoln’s re-election chances dim.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:18:35
Watch 2:34:49
The Civil War
1863: "Simply Murder"/"The Universe of Battle"
Follow the Battle of Gettysburg, draft riots, and the first African-American troops.
Episode: S1 E3 | 2:34:49
Watch 2:21:25
The Civil War
1862: "A Very Bloody Affair"/"Forever Free"
Lincoln’s war to preserve the Union transforms to a war to emancipate the slaves.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:21:25
Watch 13:57
The Civil War
Restoring The Civil War
Learn how The Civil War series has been completely restored to Ultra HD – 4K resolution.
Special: 13:57
Watch 1:40:58
The Civil War
1861: "The Cause"
Find out what caused the war, examining slavery and questions of union and states’ rights.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:40:58
Watch 1:39
The Civil War
Q & A: Civil War Interest
Ken Burns shares how his interest in the Civil War developed.
Preview: S1 | 1:39
Watch 4:45
The Civil War
In the classroom with The Civil War
Educator Eden McCauslin explains how she uses The Civil War series with her students.
Preview: S1 | 4:45
Watch 4:46
The Civil War
Lincoln's Troubled Re-Election
Long after Lincoln was nominated, politicians in his own party still hoped to reconvene.
Clip: S1 E4 | 4:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 2:14:38
The Civil War
1865: "War Is All Hell"/"The Better Angels of Our Nature"
Richmond falls to Grant's army, Lee surrenders, Lincoln is assassinated, and the war ends.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:14:38
Watch 2:18:35
The Civil War
1864: "Valley of the Shadow of Death"/"Most Hallowed Ground"
While causalities mount, Lincoln’s re-election chances dim.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:18:35
Watch 2:34:49
The Civil War
1863: "Simply Murder"/"The Universe of Battle"
Follow the Battle of Gettysburg, draft riots, and the first African-American troops.
Episode: S1 E3 | 2:34:49
Watch 2:21:25
The Civil War
1862: "A Very Bloody Affair"/"Forever Free"
Lincoln’s war to preserve the Union transforms to a war to emancipate the slaves.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:21:25
Watch 1:40:58
The Civil War
1861: "The Cause"
Find out what caused the war, examining slavery and questions of union and states’ rights.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:40:58