100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Tahoe

Episode 4

Season 4 Episode 4 | 56m 42s

Performances from Classical Tahoe including Overture by Grażyna Bacewicz, Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Op. 43 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Symphony No. 8 in B minor, D. 759, “Unfinished” by Franz Schubert, and Konzertstück in F major for 4 horns and orchestra, Op. 86 by Robert Schumann.

Aired: 06/29/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 5
Performances include music by Samuel Barber, Aaron Copland, Tessa Lark, and Maria Newman.
Episode: S4 E5 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 3
Music by Francis Poulenc, Claude Debussy, Lotta Wennäkoski, and Heitor Villa-Lobos.
Episode: S4 E3 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 2
Performances include music by William Grant Still, Max Bruch, and Antonín Dvořák.
Episode: S4 E2 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 1
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S4 E1 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 1
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E301 | 56:42
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 3
Performances include music by Beethoven, Debussy, and Schumann
Episode: S2 E203 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 1
Performances include music by Strauss, Rodrigo, Couperin and Tchaikovsky
Episode: S2 E201 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 4
Performances include music by Weber, Vaughan-Williams, Strauss, Saint-Saens and Wieniawski
Episode: S2 E204 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 2
Performances include music by Montgomery, Copland, Marquez, Saint-Saens and Brubeck.
Episode: S2 E202 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 6
Performances from the "Brubeck at 100" program with the Brubeck Brothers Quartet.
Episode: S2 E206 | 56:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Classical Tahoe
  • Classical Tahoe
  • Classical Tahoe
  • Classical Tahoe
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 5
Performances include music by Samuel Barber, Aaron Copland, Tessa Lark, and Maria Newman.
Episode: S4 E5 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 3
Music by Francis Poulenc, Claude Debussy, Lotta Wennäkoski, and Heitor Villa-Lobos.
Episode: S4 E3 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 2
Performances include music by William Grant Still, Max Bruch, and Antonín Dvořák.
Episode: S4 E2 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 1
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S4 E1 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 3
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E303 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 2
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E302 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 4
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E304 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 6
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E306 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 5
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 1
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E301 | 56:42