Season 2 Episode 4

Performances include: Overture to Oberon (Weber), Concerto for Oboe and Strings (Vaughan-Williams), Four Last Songs (R. Strauss), Violin Concert No. 3, last movement (Saint-Saens), and Etude-Caprice Op. 18 #4 (Wieniawski). Musicians include: Laura Hamilton, Nathan Hughes, Jennifer Montone, Laquita Mitchell, Weston Sprott, and Amaryn Olmeda. Guest conductors include Tito Munoz and Ming Luke.