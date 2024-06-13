100 WVIA Way
Classical Tahoe

Episode 2

Season 4 Episode 2 | 56m 42s

Performances from Classical Tahoe including Ennanga for harp, piano, and strings by William Grant Still, String Quintet in E-Flat Major by Max Bruch, and Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, “From the New World” by Antonín Dvořák.

Aired: 06/15/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
