100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Tahoe

Episode 3

Season 4 Episode 3 | 56m 42s

Performances from Classical Tahoe including Sinfonietta, FP 141 by Francis Poulenc, Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp by Claude Debussy, Jong for juggler and chamber orchestra by Lotta Wennäkoski, and “A maré encheu” and “O Polichinello” by Heitor Villa-Lobos.

Aired: 06/22/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 2
Performances include music by William Grant Still, Max Bruch, and Antonín Dvořák.
Episode: S4 E2 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 1
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S4 E1 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 1
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E301 | 56:42
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 1
Performances include music by Strauss, Rodrigo, Couperin and Tchaikovsky
Episode: S2 E201 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 4
Performances include music by Weber, Vaughan-Williams, Strauss, Saint-Saens and Wieniawski
Episode: S2 E204 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 6
Performances from the "Brubeck at 100" program with the Brubeck Brothers Quartet.
Episode: S2 E206 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 3
Performances include music by Beethoven, Debussy, and Schumann
Episode: S2 E203 | 56:46
Watch 56:45
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 5
Performances include Borodin's String Quartet #2 and Mendelssohn's Symphony #4
Episode: S2 E205 | 56:45
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 2
Performances include music by Montgomery, Copland, Marquez, Saint-Saens and Brubeck.
Episode: S2 E202 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 1 Episode 5
Music by Bach, Debussy, Liszt and a Dvorak Bass Quintet.
Episode: S1 E105 | 56:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Classical Tahoe
  • Classical Tahoe
  • Classical Tahoe
  • Classical Tahoe
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 2
Performances include music by William Grant Still, Max Bruch, and Antonín Dvořák.
Episode: S4 E2 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 1
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S4 E1 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 4
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E304 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 3
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E303 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 6
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E306 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 5
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 1
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E301 | 56:42
Watch 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 2
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E302 | 56:42
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 4
Performances include music by Weber, Vaughan-Williams, Strauss, Saint-Saens and Wieniawski
Episode: S2 E204 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 6
Performances from the "Brubeck at 100" program with the Brubeck Brothers Quartet.
Episode: S2 E206 | 56:46