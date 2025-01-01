Dragnet, the Thin Blue Line, and Improving the LAPD's Image

Extras
For 250 years, Americans wrestle with crime, punishment and the meaning of justice. Premieres 11/16.
For 250 years, Americans wrestle with crime, punishment and the meaning of justice. Premieres 11/16.
The Founding Father Benjamin Rush offers a new form of punishment: the world's first penitentiary.
The House of Refuge is the nation's first institution for the reformation of juvenile delinquents.
When a crime is committed, should we look to punish or to move forward toward healing?
During the Reconstruction Era, an outlaw captures the public's attention: Jesse James.
There has always been a fascination with those that commit crimes and how they're punished for them.
Austin Reed recounts his experiences over two decades of being incarcerated in Auburn Prison.
The new head guard at Auburn Prison establishes a new strict regimen of efficiency and order.
President Abraham Lincoln sentences 38 Native Americans to death for attacks against settlers.
Latest Episodes
Progressive reformers try to make the justice system more fair.
The exploits of outlaws fill the headlines and the FBI promise to wage a war on crime.
Violent crime is on the rise and Americans rally behind politicians promoting harsher punishments.
Some colonists argue that public punishments make “bad men worse” and look for an alternative.