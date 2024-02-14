100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Curious George

George Meets Allie-Whoops!/Hundley's Great Escape

Season 4 Episode 3 | 23m 31s

George has lots of friends in the country, but none like Allie, the five-year-old granddaughter of the Renkins who talks just about as fast as she runs. / George and Hundley chase Gnocchi into Pisghetti's basement, only to have the door lock behind them.

Aired: 10/11/09 | Expires: 03/22/24
