The Case of the Missing Memory

Under the guise of a peace mission, Wicked arrives at Control Central with a handful of bad guys. But someone's up to no good, and steals Motherboard's precious Memory Integrator. Whodunit? Where is it?? And what does it look like??? Digit and the kids must figure out what they know - what they don't know - and what they need to know. Can they do it all before Motherboard's memory is lost forever?