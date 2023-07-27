DS Unplugged (Ep. 104)

Extras
Kid engineering Amiyr wants his community to have more pollinator-friendly plants!
Nate builds a water play table that circulates water for his sons to play in!
Two kid engineers build inventions to help the environment!
Cousins Sita and Krishna invent a belt that keeps the body cool in the heat.
Kid engineer Mehaa found a better way to flush toilets using recycled water!
Nate teams up with kid engineer Hannah to invent a better crab pot.
Kid engineer Owen uses old furniture to make new inventions!
Kid engineer Anna invented an underwater remotely operating vehicle (R.O.V.).
Kid engineer Andrea explains how to use compost to heat a greenhouse!
Watch as Nate, Grace and Ruby build their own stomp rockets using recycled materials!
DSN asks kids to reuse and re-engineer everyday materials into the next big invention.
Team One Giant Leap competes in the 2010 Red Bull Flugtag competition.
Judy and Adam invite Felipe to compete in the 2010 Red Bull Flugtag competition.
Judy and Adam journey to the northern mountains of Nicaragua.
Judy and Adam meet Beatriz to help her combine her passion for music and bike building.
Eduarda and Juan's dreams come true when a famous fashion designer challenges them.
Judy and Adam travel to New York City.
Meet Mariam and Bert, two young members of Global Generation.
Judy and Adam join forces with a young pastry chef to create the cake of her dreams.
Design Squad builds a skateboarding street course.