The Beelzebufo Cometh/Dennis Comes to Visit

The kids happen upon the legendary giant bullfrog, Benny Beelzebufo, who they once visited on his home river. / When the kids all went to Junior Conductor’s Academy, they met Dennis Deinocheirus, a brilliant and autistic theropod who was the first dinosaur kid who knew more dino facts than Buddy! Now, Dennis fulfills a promise and has come to visit Buddy and the kids at Pteranodon Terrace.