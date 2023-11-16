100 WVIA Way
Dinosaur Train

King and Crystal Play Red Rock/Nick of Time

Season 5 Episode 9 | 26m 36s

King and Crystal Cryolophosaurus are back together in their on-again, off-again rock’n’roll relationship. The Conductor shows up to extend an offer to play the Red Rock Amphitheater in Laramidia (the Cretaceous mini-continent that is now the Rocky Mountains). / When Dad’s good friend from their teenage years --a pterosaur called Nyctosaurus --comes for a long overdue visit, he’s fun at first.

Aired: 03/30/20 | Expires: 12/08/23
Watch 51:10
Dinosaur Train
Submarine Adventure
TBA
Special: 51:10
Watch 52:21
Dinosaur Train
Dinosaurs: A to Z
Buddy and Tiny collect all the dinosaurs in the A to Z song in this DINOSAUR TRAIN special
Special: 52:21
Watch 26:10
Dinosaur Train
Junior Conductors Academy 1 / Junior Conductors Academy 2
The kids are off to Junior Conductors Academy in Laramidia!
Episode: S4 E4 | 26:10
Watch 0:30
Dinosaur Train
Watch the ALL NEW Dinosaur Train Movie RIGHT NOW!
Watch Dinosaur Train: Adventure Island now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 1:25:32
Dinosaur Train
Dinosaur Train: Adventure Island
The Pteranodon family goes to to Adventure Island, a new theme park on a volcanic island!
Special: 1:25:32
Watch 1:15
Dinosaur Train
Robot Dinosaurs!
Thurston singing a song about the robot dinosaurs on the island.
Clip: 1:15
Watch 1:12
Dinosaur Train
How do they work?
The kids want to know how the robot dinosaurs work.
Clip: 1:12
Watch 2:13
Dinosaur Train
Stick Together
The family sings about following directions and making sure to stick together.
Clip: 2:13
Watch 3:36
Dinosaur Train
Adventure Island Song
The Pterandon family and friends are on their way to Adventure Island.
Clip: 3:36
Watch 0:30
Dinosaur Train
Go to ADVENTURE ISLAND with the DINOSAUR TRAIN on April 12th
Go to ADVENTURE ISLAND with the DINOSAUR TRAIN on April 12th
Clip: 0:30
Watch 26:10
Dinosaur Train
Junior Conductors Academy 1 / Junior Conductors Academy 2
The kids are off to Junior Conductors Academy in Laramidia!
Episode: S4 E4 | 26:10
Watch 26:11
Dinosaur Train
Triassic Turtle/Tank's Baby Brother
Don mistakes a shell for a rock and meets Adam Adocus. / Tank is a big brother.
Episode: S1 E23 | 26:11
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
Father's Day
The Conductor goes on a quest to bring his Dad home for Father's Day.
Episode: S5 E8 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
The Beelzebufo Cometh/Dennis Comes to Visit
The kids meet a legendary bullfrog. / Dennis comes to visit.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
Migration Vacation/Moms Rawk!
Buddy goes on migration. / The Pternanodons have their own migration.
Episode: S5 E11 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
Underwater Race/Buddy Wants to Fly
The Conductor and Pteranodon family race underwater. / Buddy wants to fly.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
Love Day/A New Leaf
Tiny wakes up feeling a little sad. / The kids are feeling “over-burdened” by chores.
Episode: S5 E10 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
Don's Hole-iday/We're Not All Dinosaurs
Don needs a day for digging holes - a hole-iday! / Are all Mesozoic creatures dinosaurs?
Episode: S5 E7 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
Mom was a Kid Once
The kids learn all about how Mom used to be a kid.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
Gilbert the Conductor/A Clubhouse of Their Own
Gilbert has finally graduated to Cadet Conductor! / The kids want their own treehouse.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:36