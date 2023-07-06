Faith and family were the core of Leah Chase’s life. Like her devoutly Catholic parents, she believed in the importance of good works, generously donating her services to many churches, fairs and fundraisers. In this episode, Chefs Dook Chase and Cleo Robinson recall her good deeds with significant dishes including Soft Shell Crab with Crawfish Sauce, Lima Beans with Shrimp and Lemon Meringue Pie.