Hortensia’s Garden

Chef Leah Chase’s mother, Hortensia Lange, was an inventive Creole cook who fed her large family in rural Madisonville with fresh produce from the family’s garden. In this episode, Chefs Dook and Zoe Chase recreate Hortensia’s Vegetable Soup and make Leah’s Strawberry Shortcake, with a nod to the Lange family’s strawberry patch, while Eve Marie Haydel prepares a Strawberry Spritzer.