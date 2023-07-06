Local Politics

For nearly ten years Chef Leah Chase prepared food for an annual wild game dinner hosted by New Orleans’ first Black mayor, Ernest “Dutch” Morial. In this episode, the dishes from Chefs Dook Chase & Cleo Robinson include Citrus Glazed Roast Duck Leg, Mixed Greens with Smoked Ham Hock and Candied Sweet Potatoes. Eve Marie Haydel adds a Sazerac cocktail to the menu.