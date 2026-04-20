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Downton Abbey

Episode 8

Season 6 Episode 8 | 1hr 12m 59s

Two romances get complicated. Molesley and Spratt try out new jobs. Thomas takes a fateful step. Mrs. Patmore provokes a scandal. Isobel puts her foot down.

Aired: 02/20/16
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Downton Abbey
Watch with PBS Passport
See all six seasons of Downton Abbey with PBS Passport, an added member benefit.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 1:33:50
Downton Abbey
Episode 9
Learn how fate will resolve the stories of the occupants of this unforgettable house.
Episode: S6 E9 | 1:33:50
Watch 0:30
Downton Abbey
Finale Preview
See a preview of the final episode of Downton Abbey.
Preview: S6 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:59
Downton Abbey
Finale Scene
See a scene from the series finale.
Clip: S6 E9 | 0:59
Watch 2:00
Downton Abbey
Bad Blood
See six seasons of Crawley sister feuds.
Clip: S6 | 2:00
Watch 2:17
Downton Abbey
Downton Abbey, Final Season: Cast Lightning Round
See the cast answer quick questions about what they will miss at the end of the series.
Clip: S6 | 2:17
Watch 1:20
Downton Abbey
Reflections on Ending
The cast reflect on the series' ending.
Clip: S6 | 1:20
Watch 1:30
Downton Abbey
Farewell to Downton Abbey
See a heartfelt tribute to Downton Abbey.
Clip: S6 | 1:30
Watch 2:00
Downton Abbey
Love Conquers All
See a heartwarming farewell to the series.
Clip: S6 | 2:00
Watch 0:35
Downton Abbey
Cast Thank You
Hear the Downton Abbey cast's message to fans.
Clip: S6 | 0:35
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